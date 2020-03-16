U.S. midfielder Richie Ledezma has extended his stay with PSV Eindhoven, signing with the Dutch club through 2022.

Ledezma's previous deal was through the end of this season, with a club option to extend for two more years. PSV triggered that option, according to its announcement, ensuring the 19-year-old former Real Salt Lake academy product remains with the club for the foreseeable future.

Ledezma, along with club teammate Chris Gloster, was supposed to be helping the U.S. U-23 national team in its quest to qualify for the Olympics, but those plans have been put on hold amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus. Ledezma at least has the consolation prize of a new deal, which has been earned through his play with Jong PSV, the club's reserve and youth team. According to data and statistics outfit Opta, Ledezma is the only teenager in the Dutch second tier with at least 35 chances created (Ledezma has 46). Ledezma also has four goals on the season, notching doubles against AZ Alkmaar II in September and Volendam in January.

Ledezma has yet to make his senior-team debut with PSV, and he's also seeking a senior international debut with the U.S. men's national team after being an integral part of the U-20 and U-23 sides over the last year. Ledezma also maintains eligibility to represent the Mexico national team, revealing last year that the Mexican federation reached out to express interest in him potentially suiting up for El Tri. In order to do so, he would need to file for a FIFA one-time switch.