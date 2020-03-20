AS Roma announced today that its players and coaches have donated more than $200,000 to a hospital in need of medical supplies.

Part of the money will immediately be used to order three intensive care ventilators, five pulmonary ventilators for sub-intensive care and eight intensive care beds for the Lazzaro Spallanzani Hospital in Rome. The funds comprise one day's salary out of each first-team player and coach's paycheck.

The Lazzaro Spallanzani Hospital has been at the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis in Italy. The nation has 41,035 confirmed cases and the death toll has reached 3,405.

"At such a difficult time for humanity, feeling the tangible support of the Roma Cares Foundation fills us with pride and gives us the positivity we need to face up to the hard work we have ahead of us," said Marta Branca, the director-general of the Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute of Infectious Diseases, in a statement. "Doctors and nurses have been working hard to fight and contain the disease, but it’s important and necessary that we have the support of everyone."

There are more than 218,700 confirmed cases of the virus globally across at least 147 countries. In the U.S., the number of cases surpassed 15,000 on Friday.