Lionel Messi has named his top 15 young men's soccer prospects, and U.S. men's national team star Christian Pulisic made the list.

Messi's picks for "youth on the rise" were part of Topps' Champions League cards, which the Barcelona star designed. It features cards about the "Greatest Moments" of his career as well as his lists for "Top Talents" and "Youth on the Rise."

According to Sport Bible, Messi said Pulisic "has great balance and agility." The Chelsea midfielder has been seen as a top young talent for years, and Messi's seal of approval only adds to the hype about his future in soccer. With the Premier League suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pulisic has scored five goals with two assists through 16 matches this season.

Pulisic's Chelsea teammate Mason Mount joins him on the exclusive list, while Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Manchester City's Phil Foden also represent the Premier League.

You can see the full list of Messi's top 15 young players in soccer below, per Sport Bible:

Trent Alexander-Arnold–Liverpool

Houssem Aouar–Lyon

Ousmane Dembele–Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong–Barcelona

Joao Felix–Atletico Madrid

Phil Foden–Manchester City

Kai Havertz–Bayer Leverkusen

Joshua Kimmich–Bayern Munich

Luka Jovic–Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe–Paris Saint-Germain

Eder Militao–Real Madrid

Mason Mount–Chelsea

Benjamin Pavard–Bayern Munich

Christian Pulisic–Chelsea

Jadon Sancho–Borussia Dortmund