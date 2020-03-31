Aston Villa goalkeeper Pepe Reina described his scary battle with COVID-19 that at one point included his struggle to breathe for 25 minutes.

During an interview with Corriere dello Sport, he explained the terrible symptoms he has dealt with while fighting the virus.

"I was very tired after experiencing the first symptoms of the virus," he said. "A fever, dry cough and a headache that never went away. It was just that constant feeling of tiredness.

"The most difficult moment was when I could no longer breathe, the 25 minutes I ran out of oxygen. It was the worst moment of my life.

"The only real fear I had was when I understood there was no oxygen–endless minutes of fear as if suddenly my throat had closed. As a result, I spent the first six or eight days indoors."

Last week, Reina revealed he had been diagnosed with the coronavirus and was in self-isolation at home in Birmingham, England.

He told Corriere dello Sport that he's beginning to recover and has not left his house in 18 days. During that time, he's enjoyed being surrounded by his family.

"I don’t miss the company as it's me, my wife Yolanda, five children and two in-laws. The house is big and loneliness has no access to my home," he said.

The Premier League is one of many sports leagues around the globe currently suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic. The return date for sports remains unknown due to the widespread outbreak. There are currently over 850,580 confirmed cases of the coronavirus globally in at least 180 countries.