MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Soccer fans from two clubs in Belarus will boycott games because of the coronavirus, putting more scrutiny on the country’s decision to keep playing despite the outbreak.

Fans of Shakhter Soligorsk said Wednesday they will stop going to games “until the epidemiological situation allows us to return to the stands.” But they stopped short of calling for the season to be suspended.

The fans called on the national soccer federation to “draw on some courage and stop the Belarusian championship, as the rest of the world has done.”

A leading fan group at Neman Grodno earlier said its members will stop attending games and they have urged supporters for other teams to do the same.