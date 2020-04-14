Belgian star Marouane Fellaini has been discharged from a hospital in China after battling COVID-19 for three weeks.

Fellaini, who plays for Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng, thanked the medical staff and his club for taking care of him during his hospital stay.

"The time has come for me to thank from the bottom of my heart, the medical staff of the hospital, their nursing staff as well as my Club and its medical staff for taking such good care of me with so much kindness and for ensuring my comfort whilst there," he wrote in an Instagram post. "The hardest part is behind me!"

His club also confirmed his recovery and release in a statement.

"Fellaini was assessed and was deemed to have recovered, and was discharged today," Shandong Luneng said in a statement, per Goal.com.

Fellaini revealed on Instagram three weeks ago that he tested positive for COVID-19 and had been hospitalized. He provided updates of his recovery and shared videos of his workouts in his hospital room.

After previously playing for Everton and Manchester United, Fellaini moved to China in 2019 to join Shandong Luneng.

There have been over 83,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in China, with the total number of global cases exceeding 1,961,960 in at least 185 countries.