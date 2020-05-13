This MLS season, whenever–and wherever–it continues, will be the last for the Columbus Crew in Mapfre Stadium, and while all the focus is on getting 2020 back underway, there's ample reason for excitement about what 2021 holds for one of the league's original franchises.

The Crew unveiled an updated look at their new, 20,000-seat downtown stadium on Wednesday, with a few new renderings to pair with the first batch that were revealed last September. Barring construction delays and any other complications brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, the stadium is supposed to be ready for business in the summer of 2021.

It's the crown jewel of the new ownership group, with the Haslam and Edwards families stepping in to buy the franchise from Anthony Precourt, whose initial plan to move the club to Austin resulted in him securing the rights to an expansion franchise, Austin FC, which will begin play next year.

The new imagery shows a more detailed look at the roof that wraps around the stadium and a special entrance for the Nordecke, where the Crew's supporters group sits behind one of the goals.

As for the Crew's 2020 season, the club was 1-0-1 before play was suspended due to the virus outbreak, beating NYCFC 1-0 at home and tying the Seattle Sounders 1-1 on the road.