European soccer returns this weekend when Bundesliga ends its two-month hiatus to resume the 2019-20 season.

Bundesliga's resumption marks one of the world's first major sports leagues to return in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Bayern Munich sits at the top of the table with Borussia Dortmund–buoyed by dynamic young talents Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho–only four points behind (51 points). RB Leipzig (50) and Borussia Monchengladbach (49) trail close behind, while Bayer Leverkusen (47) is also in the mix for a top-four finish.

Saturday's jam-packed schedule features the Revierderby with Dortmund facing local rivals Schalke. On Sunday, Bayern Munich will travel to face newly-promoted Union Berlin as part of a lighter slate before Bundesliga's re-opening weekend concludes with a Monday night battle between Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen.

All Bundesliga games will be played behind closed doors.

How to Watch Every Bundesliga Match This Weekend (all times Eastern):

SATURDAY, MAY 16:

9:30 a.m. - Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke

TV Channel: FS1



Live Stream: fuboTV

9:30 a.m. - Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Paderborn

Live Stream: FOX Soccer Match Pass

9:30 a.m. - RB Leipzig vs. Freiburg

TV Channel: FS2



Live Stream: fuboTV

9:30 a.m. - Hoffenheim vs. Hertha Berlin

Live Stream: FOX Soccer Match Pass

9:30 a.m. - Augsburg vs. Wolfsburg

TV Channel: FOX Soccer Plus



Live Stream: fuboTV

12:30 p.m. - Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Monchengladbach

TV Channel: FS1



Live Stream: fuboTV

SUNDAY, MAY 17:

9:30 a.m. - Koln vs. Mainz

TV Channel: FS1



Live Stream: fuboTV

Noon p.m. - Union Berlin vs. Bayern Munich

TV Channel: FS1



Live Stream: fuboTV

MONDAY, MAY 18: