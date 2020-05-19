The Premier League announced that six players or staff members from three clubs tested positive in its first round of 748 tests administered across 19 teams from the league.

According to Matt Lawton of The Times (UK), one club waited until yesterday to conduct tests and results have not come back yet.

"Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days," the league said in a statement. "The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and oversight. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the Premier League due to legal and operational requirements"

The Premier League is hoping to restart in June. Teams were allowed to resume training on Tuesday while adhering to proper social and physical distancing. Contact in practice is not yet permitted.

The last Premier League game was played on March 9. The league has said it will assess the players' health and condition before resuming play.

Liverpool led the league by 25 points with nine games remaining when the season was suspended.