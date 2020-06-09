The United States women's national team called for the immediate repeal of U.S. Soccer's "Anthem Policy," in a statement released on Monday.

The USWNT also asked for a "statement acknowledging the [anthem] policy was wrong," as well as an "apology to our Black players and supporters."

"The Federation should immediately repeal the 'Anthem Policy,' publish a statement acknowledging the policy was wrong when it was adopted, and issue an apology to our Black players and supporters," the USWNT players wrote. "Further, we believe the Federation should lay out its plans on how it will now support the message and movement it tried to silence four years ago."

USWNT midfielder Megan Rapinoe first kneeled during the national anthem at a 2016 match against Thailand. She kneeled in support of former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who began to kneel in protest of racial injustice and police brutality. U.S. Soccer then issued a policy against kneeling in 2017, stating, "All persons representing a Federation national team shall stand respectfully during the playing of national anthems at any event in which the Federation is represented."

The U.S. Soccer Federation will meet on Tuesday to discuss potentially repealing the anthem policy, per ESPN.

The potential repeal of the kneeling policy comes amid worldwide protests following the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. Floyd was stopped by officer Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for eight minutes before his death. Floyd can be seen on video saying "I can't breathe," several times before his death.

Chauvin was fired and is being charged with second-degree murder. The three other officers present during Floyd's death face charges of aiding and abetting murder.