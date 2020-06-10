Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller and the rest of Bayern Munich will look to advance past Eintracht Frankfurt and to reach the DFB Pokal final on Wednesday. The winner will advance to the July 4 championship match of Germany's domestic cup competition, where Bayer Leverkusen will be waiting. Leverkusen beat fourth-tier Cinderella side Saarbrucken on Tuesday, 3-0, to reach the final.

How to Watch:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: WatchESPN, Sling Orange, Vidgo, Hulu + Live TV and AT&T TV

Lewandowski has been stellar this season, scoring 44 goals in 38 games across all competitions. Three of those goals have come in three DFB-Pokal appearances, including two against Hoffenheim in the last 16.

Bayern's match Wednesday against Frankfurt comes just three days before the club could potentially clinch its eighth-straight Bundesliga title. Hansi Flick's club has won all five games since the league resumed play in May following a break caused by the coronavirus pandemic. One of those aforementioned victories was a 5-2 thrashing of Frankfurt.

Frankfurt upset Bayern in the 2018 German Cup final with a 3-1 victory in Berlin, but Bayern midfielder Leon Goretzka feels confident in his team's chances considering their more recent successes against Frankfurt.

“We still have no intention of taking our foot off the accelerator,” Goretzka said.

Bayern Munich is the most successful club in the history of the competition, winning it a record 19 times. It has won just two of the last five, though, including last season's triumph over RB Leipzig in the final.