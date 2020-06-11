The 2010 World Cup is 10 years old. A decade ago on Thursday, South Africa began staging the first World Cup on African soil. Siphiwe Tshabalala's unforgettable opening goal for the host nation against Mexico was bookended by an Andres Iniesta strike in extra time that gave Spain its first world title, and in between a tournament unfolded that featured controversy, viral moments and some events with long-lasting legacies.

A decade later, we sought to look back on some of those key moments and themes that developed at South Africa's 2010 World Cup with a long-tail perspective. Read all of our pieces in the series (plus a bonus rewind of our story on Landon Donovan's famous goal vs. Algeria as part of our 2014 Top Goals in U.S. Soccer History project) here:

Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated

The 2010 World Cup's legacy and ultimate impact on South Africa

South Africa's World Cup brought the game's crown jewel to the African continent for the first time, but after the shine wore off, its lasting impact didn't wind up being a positive one. (READ MORE)

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Frank Lampard's "ghost goal" and the video revolution it helped inspire

One of the most indelible images of the 2010 World Cup was Frank Lampard's goal that wasn't vs. Germany. Its impact on England back then can be debated. Its impact on the future of the sport, however, is ironclad. (READ MORE)

Getty Images (2)

France's catastrophe-or-contender reputation embodied, and the seeds for triumph in 2018

Talent has rarely been France's problem, but the decision of how best to assemble it to achieve a common goal is a different story entirely. Nothing illustrates that better than the 2010 and 2018 World Cups. (READ MORE)

Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images

Luis Suarez developed a penchant for evil deeds, but his controversial handball vs. Ghana wasn't one of them

The last decade featured some notorious moments and acts for Luis Suarez, but was his handball in the 2010 World Cup anything more than a heroic sacrifice to save his team? (READ MORE)

Javier Soriano/AFP/Getty Images

Messi, Maradona and the World Cup that set the template for Argentina's decade of disappointment

When Maradona and Messi combined, the results were anything but spectacular. The 2010 World Cup gave a glimpse into the disappointment that would follow for Argentina. (READ MORE)

Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated

Spain's World Cup triumph: An intricate style that conquered the world

It was the crown jewel of Spain's run of international trophies and proof that a unique and intricate style can flourish on the grandest stage of them all. (READ MORE)

Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated

Landon Donovan's goal vs. Algeria and the moment soccer went mainstream

If there was going to be a goal that defined the era when American soccer touched the mainstream, it would have to be scored by Donovan on the counter. From the brink of a group-stage exit to the catharsis of a group-winning strike in extra time. You could not write a script like this. (READ MORE)