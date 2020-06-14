Real Madrid returns for the first time after La Liga's coronavirus-induced break when it hosts Eibar on Sunday.

With the Santiago Bernabéu undergoing renovations, Los Blancos will play at its training complex in Valdebebas for the rest of the season. Second-place Real Madrid returns to the pitch sitting only two points back of rivals Barcelona in a tight title race. However, Zinedine Zidane's owns the head-to-head tiebreaker thanks to their better record in the two Clasico clashes played this season.

Real Madrid gets a significant boost with Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio ruled to be "fully fit" and returning to the lineup following significant injuries. Hazard missed nearly three months when he suffered an ankle fracture in November, and then he cracked his fibula shortly after returning. Asensio ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament during the preseason. Both Asensio and Hazard were not expected to return this season, but that changed after the league abruptly entered its three-month hiatus.

Visitors Eibar will look to improve its standings during the return. The 16th-place club has 27 points, which sits them outside the drop zone but keeps them in the relegation battle. Eibar is only two points clear of the relegation places.

Real Madrid beat Eibar 4–0 in their previous meeting in November 2019.

How to Watch:

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.