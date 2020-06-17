It took just 41 minutes for the restarted Premier League to create another big controversy over technology.

This time, it wasn’t a VAR decision that was the talking point. Instead, the typically reliable Hawk-Eye goal-line technology was at fault during the first game after a 100-day shutdown because of the coronavirus.

Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood swung a dangerous free kick into the six-yard box of Aston Villa’s penalty area and the ball was collected by backpedaling Villa goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland.

However, Nyland was bundled into the side-netting of the goal by a teammate and replays appeared to show the entire ball had crossed the line as the goalkeeper leaned near the post.

Sheffield United’s players celebrated what would have been the first goal after the resumption, but referee Michael Oliver didn’t award it.

Oliver pointed to his watch, suggesting it hadn’t vibrated to signal a goal had been awarded by Hawk-Eye.

The match finished 0-0, depriving Champions League-chasing Sheffield United of two points that could yet prove crucial in its attempt to qualify for the lucrative European competition.

Hawk-Eye issued an apology to “the Premier League, Sheffield United and everyone affected by this incident” in a statement after the game that acknowledged that ball had crossed the line but said the view of its cameras had been blocked.

“The seven cameras located in the stands around the goal area were significantly occluded by the goalkeeper, defender and goalpost,” the statement read. “This level of occlusion has never been seen before in over 9,000 matches that the Hawk-Eye Goal Line Technology system has been in operation.”

Hawk-Eye insisted the technology was tested and “functional” throughout the game, in accordance with the laws of the game.