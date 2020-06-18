Real Madrid vs. Valencia Live Stream: How to Watch, TV Channel, Start Time

Real Madrid will continue its chase for the La Liga crown as it faces Valencia on Thursday.

Kickoff from Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano in Madrid is slated for 4 p.m. ET.

Real Madrid enters Thursday's match second in La Liga with 59 points, five points back of Barcelona. Real Madrid defeated Eibar on June 14 in its first match in over three months due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Valencia currently sits No. 8 in La Liga. The club finished its match vs. Levante on June 12 in a 1-1 draw after Levante's Gonzalo Melero tied the match with a goal in stoppage time. Valencia has just one win in its last six La Liga matches.

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español

Live Stream: You can stream the match via FuboTV.