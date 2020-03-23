La Liga has suspended its season indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced Monday.

"The Monitoring Commission established by the current RFEF-LaLiga Coordination Agreement AGREES the suspension of professional football competitions until the authorities of the Government of Spain and the General Administration of the State consider that they can be resumed without creating any health risk," the league said in a statement.

"Both the RFEF and LaLiga wish to express our greatest public gratitude to all those who are dedicating their best efforts to provide essential services to the Spanish people and also share our condolences for all the deceased and a warm embrace from the world of football to the many families that are losing loved ones."

No La Liga fixtures have been played since the first full weekend in March, and the league announced a two-week suspension the following week. The decision to suspend the season indefinitely comes amid the rising number of confirmed cases and deaths in Spain due to the coronavirus outbreak. The country has confirmed at least 33,089 cases and 2,206 deaths from the virus.

La Liga will restart once government officials say it is safe to resume play. With 11 matchdays remaining, Barcelona leads Real Madrid by two points in the table.