Barcelona looks to stay atop La Liga when it faces off against Sevilla on Friday. Sevilla enters the contest in third place in the La Liga table and looks to create distance between Athletico Madrid and a host of other foes.

How to Watch:

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: BeIN Sports

Live Stream: You can stream the match online at FuboTV

Barcelona enters Friday's matchup coming off a 2-0 win over Leganes earlier this week. Barcelona was held scoreless until the 42-minute mark when Ansu Fati notched the team's first goal. Lionel Messi extended his club's lead to 2-0 with a penalty in the 69th minute. Barcelona, however, rested several key players against Leganes.

Messi enters Friday's match looking for his 700th career goal for club and country.

Julen Lopetegui has a full team prepared for Sevilla at his disposal. The veteran manager will hope the likes of Nabil Fekir and Luuk de Jong deliver against La Liga's top team. Fernando and Ever Banega anchor a midfield that can also cause Barcelona problems. In 151 La Liga meetings between the two clubs, Barcelona has won 83 times, compared to Sevilla's 36 wins and 32 draws between the clubs.

Barcelona enters the day two points clear of rival Real Madrid atop La Liga's table. Real Madrid kept pace with Barcelona on Thursday, routing Valencia 3-0 thanks to two goals from Karim Benzema and one from Marco Asensio, who scored with his first touch in 11 months after recovering from an ACL injury.