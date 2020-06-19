Harry Kane will be back in the starting XI for Tottenham on Friday as they look to gain ground on the top four teams in the Premier League and defeat fifth-place Manchester United. Man U currently sits four points above Spurs and is eyeing a potential Champions League spot as a result of Manchester City's European ban.

How to Watch:

Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: You can stream the match online via NBCSports.com or FuboTV

Kane missed Spurs' final eight Premier League matches before the coronavirus halted play and he'll look to make an immediate impact.

For Manchester United, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford appear eager to join Bruno Fernandes in building a Champions League ready team. Manchester United has won three of their last four meetings in all competitions against Tottenham. Kane, meanwhile, has scored just twice in 11 Premier League appearances against United.

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho is also looking to get some revenge having lost all three of his league games as Spurs head coach against teams he's formerly managed.