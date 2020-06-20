Premier League is back. Arsenal, who is making an unlikely run for the top four, faces relegation battlers Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, June 20.

This marks Brighton’s first game back since the Premier League season was suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis. The Gunners are coming off a 3-0 loss to Manchester City and head into Saturday with a key player suspended. David Luiz received a red card during the Wednesday game. His future with Arsenal is set to be decided this week as his contract expires on June 30, according to his agent.

Arsenal also faces an injury crisis in center-back. Calum Chambers is already sidelined due to a knee injury, and there is also speculation that Pablo Mari may miss the rest of the season because of an ankle problem. This leaves the Gunners with limited defensive options as Sokratis Papastathopoulos is also out due to a thigh strain and Cedric Soares because of his nose.

Brighton is still without José Izquierdo, who is out with a long-term knee injury. The left winger has not played for Brighton this season and only competed for a handful of games in the 2018/29 season.

Brighton lost its first game against Arsenal in 2017 but has remained unbeaten for the last four, the latest being a 2-1 victory on Dec. 5, 2019. Currently, Arsenal, who sits No. 9 at the table, enters the match with 40 points while Brighton is No. 15 with 29 points.

How to Watch:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.