Knee Injury to Keep Carli Lloyd Out of NWSL Challenge Cup

Sky Blue FC midfielder Carli Lloyd will not play in the NWSL Challenge Cup due to a minor knee injury, the club announced in a statement Sunday.

“It’s unfortunate that Carli has suffered this injury,” head coach Freya Coombe said. “We have been talking throughout the preseason and remained hopeful about her return. We’ll continue to support her throughout the recovery process. Right now, I’m excited about the opportunity that our younger players and new signings have to step up, and I have full confidence in this squad.”

Lloyd sustained the injury during the offseason and has been working through rehab in hopes of being ready for the Challenge Cup.

“I am disappointed I will not be able to compete with my teammates, but I will be cheering them on!” Lloyd said in a statement. “The NWSL Challenge Cup is going to be an exciting tournament and will allow all players to play games this season. I look forward to continuing my recovery, and I am excited to get back on the field when I am ready.”

Lloyd was traded to Sky Blue FC in January 2018. She’s scored 12 goals in 32 appearances for the club and was named the 2018 NWSL Second XI.

“One thing we do know about Carli is that if she was physically able to get on the pitch, there’s nothing that would hold her back,” general manager Alyse LaHue said. “This setback will require more time than we had hoped, but we are here to support her swift and safe return to playing again”

The Challenge Cup is set to begin June 27. Sky Blue FC’s first match is on June 30, against OL Reign. The entire competition will be held in Utah, with the final scheduled for July 26 at Rio Tinto Stadium.