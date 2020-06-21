Christian Pulisic Scores for Chelsea Five Minutes After Entering vs. Aston Villa

It didn't take United States star Christian Pulisic to make an impact for Chelsea on Sunday.

Just five minutes after coming on as a substitute in the 55th minute against Aston Villa, Pulisic scored Chelsea's first goal since the Premier League resumed action to tie the contest at 1-1.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the goal came on Pulisic's fifth touch of the game.

He last appeared on Jan. 1 against Brighton and Hove Albion and had been sidelined with an adductor injury before the Premier League suspended play due to the coronavirus.

Two minutes after Pulisic's goal, Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud added his club's second goal of the game.

Chelsea held on to win 2-1 and helped solidify its fourth place standing in the Premier League.