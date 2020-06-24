Liverpool will host Crystal Palace in its first home match since the Premier League returned from its three-month coronavirus-induced hiatus.

The Reds resumed the season with a goalless draw at Everton without fans on Sunday. Although the clubs will also face off without spectators at Anfield, manager Jurgen Klopp believes playing at home will help his team inch closer to the league title. Liverpool is five points away from glory.

Klopp confirmed James Milner and Joel Matip will miss Wednesday's match after they both suffered injuries against Everton. Milner exited with 42 minutes left on the clock with a hamstring complaint, while Matip later left due to an issue with his big toe.

Liverpool hasn’t suffered defeat in the top flight at Anfield since April 2017 when Palace left with a 2–1 victory.

The Eagles arrive at Merseyside coming off Saturday's 2–0 win at Bournemouth. The victory pushed the club past Arsenal to ninth on the league table.

How to Watch:

Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.