Inter's Roberto Gagliardini Has a Miss of the Season Contender

For Roberto Gagliardini, it was easier to score than to miss, but that didn't stop him from joining the historic pantheon of missed sitters.

The Inter Milan midfielder found himself alone, staring at a gaping net, yet somehow turned a rebound of a saved Romelu Lukaku shot off the post in Inter's wild 3-3 draw vs. Sassuolo.

Inter led 2-1 at the time and wound up blowing that lead and a 3-2 lead in settling for the tie, which likely extinguishes whatever faint Serie A title hopes the club had left. Antonio Conte's third-place side is eight points behind Juventus with 11 games to go, a third wheel in the true title race between Juventus and Lazio.

This 63rd-minute moment of madness certainly didn't help, with Lukaku putting his hands on his head in disbelief and Gagliardini putting his face in the turf after failing to capitalize on an incredible gift.

Gagliardini will look for redemption in Inter's next match, Sunday at Parma.