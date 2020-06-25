The Premier League's title race could be done as soon as Thursday.

Manchester City heads to Stamford Bridge to play Chelsea, knowing it needs a win to prevent Liverpool from clinching its first top-flight English title in 30 years. Liverpool extended its lead to 23 points with a 4-0 rout of Crystal Palace on Wednesday, and Man City has a maximum of 24 it can secure the rest of the way. A loss or draw to Chelsea would make it mathematically impossible for Pep Guardiola's side to catch Liverpool, so the Reds will be watching closely, much like Leicester City did in 2016, when a Chelsea draw with Tottenham clinched the Foxes' improbable title.

Man City has been stellar since returning to action, outscoring Arsenal and Burnley by a combined 8-0 tally. Sergio Aguero is out with a knee injury, though, and Guardiola has indicated that the club's chief priority this week is the FA Cup, with a quarterfinal bout vs. Newcastle on the horizon this weekend.

Chelsea is coming off a come-from-behind, 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday. The comeback was spearheaded by U.S. star Christian Pulisic, who came off the bench and scored an equalizer five minutes later, before Olivier Giroud tallied the game-winner shortly after. Both goalscorers have been given the start vs. City by manager Frank Lampard.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

----------

Here are the lineups for both teams:

Man City returns to action in league play next Thursday, when it hosts Liverpool. Chelsea, which faces Leicester City in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Sunday, turns its league focus to West Ham next Wednesday.