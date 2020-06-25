Liverpool snapped its 30-year Premier League title drought on Thursday as a result of Manchester City's 2-1 loss to Chelsea. The Reds are on pace for 105 points this season, which would be a Premier League record, and became the earliest title-winner in top-flight history as seven Premier League matches still remain.

The club's title came much to the delight of Lakers star LeBron James, who is also a part-owner in the club.

James reportedly bought a 2% stake in the club in 2011 and has been a staunch supporter of Liverpool in the years since.

“I am thrilled to be working with [Fenway Sports Group founders] John Henry and Tom Werner," James said when the news was announced.

"These guys, like me, have a passion for sports. You can see the drive and commitment they have for their teams. For me, this is about being in business with an organization that loves sports as much as I do."

John Henry, the principal owner of the Red Sox and Liverpool, also weighed in on social media Thursday, writing in a series of tweets that, "This was a season for the ages and for the faithful of Liverpool Football Club. It has been an incredible year of magnificent achievement culminating tonight in capturing the Premier League title."

Liverpool put together a record-equaling run of 18 consecutive wins from Oct.27 through to Feb. 29 and has won every league match at home this season.

It is next set to play on July 2 against Manchester City.