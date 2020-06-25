Watch: The Best Liverpool Fan, Player Reactions to Clinching the Premier League Title

The wait is over: Liverpool are champions for the first time in Premier League history.

Liverpool hadn't won the top division of English football since the 1989-90 season, three years before the formation of the Premier League. The Reds clinched this year's title on Thursday thanks to Chelsea's 2-1 win over defending champs Manchester City. That put Liverpool 23 points clear of City with just seven matches remaining, making it the earliest clinch in English top-flight history.

All that's left now is to tally up the final margin of victory in what's been a historically dominant campaign.

Though Liverpool had the day off Thursday, that didn't stop fans from flocking to Anfield to get the celebrations underway:

Liverpool players gathered together to watch the Chelsea-Manchester City game, rejoicing at Chelsea's go-ahead goal and eagerly awaiting the final whistle:

Captain Jordan Henderson is ready for the champagne:

Manager Jurgen Klopp was thrilled to finally be able to celebrate the league title:

Defender Virgil van Dijk was mobbed by teammates in the middle of an interview, which understandably went off the rails.

And of course, no celebration would be complete without a word from Liverpool's legendary former player and manager, Kenny Dalglish: