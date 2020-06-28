FC Barcelona and American striker prospect Konrad de la Fuente have reached an agreement on a contract extension through 2022, with an option for two additional years, the club announced Sunday.

De la Fuente new deal includes a more than $50 million release clause that will rise to more than $100 million if he is promoted to the first team before the expiration of the deal.

"It has always been my dream to play for the first team, and that is why I want to stay here—to try to achieve it," de la Fuente said in a statement.

According to ESPN, he will be part of Barcelona's B team next season, but the club convinced him that he would one day get chances to progress with the A team. De la Fuente reportedly looked to move to German team Hertah Berlin this past December.

The Miami native moved to Spain when he was just 10 years old and has been part of Barcelona’s youth academy since he was 12.

He was one of the youngest players on the U.S. team that reached the quarterfinals of last year’s Under-20 World Cup

“In the near future, I want to become a professional player as soon as possible,” he told Sports Illustrated last fall. “In the long term, I want to win a World Cup with the USA and be the best player in the world.”