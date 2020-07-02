Liverpool will travel to Manchester City's Etihad Stadium to play their first match since securing the champion title on Thursday. The first and second-ranked clubs will face off just days after Liverpool dethroned City as the champions of England by virtue of City's loss to Chelsea.

How to watch:

Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN, NBC Universo

Live Stream: You can stream online at FuboTV and NBCSports.com

Manchester City held back-to-back titles until Liverpool's season, which could wind up resulting in Liverpool snapping Man City's 2017-18 record of 100 points in a single campaign. Going into Thursday's match, Pep Guardiola says Man City will provide a guard of honor for Liverpool, commending the Reds for their title.

This weekend, Manchester City rebounded with a victory over Newcastle, advancing to the semifinals of the FA Cup. Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling scored in the 2-0 victory. Already holders of the League Cup, Man City remains alive in the Champions League as well.

The match vs. Liverpool will be played without an audience. Until June 25, it was unclear whether the clubs would be allowed to play at Etihad Stadium, as officials feared crowds would congregate outside. A Manchester City Council safety advisory group eventually decided that it could be played on City's home turf.

Lineups: Here's how both clubs will start at the Etihad.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Garcia, Laporte, Mendy, Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne (C), Foden, Jesus, Sterling

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Mane, Salah, Firmino