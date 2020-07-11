Real Valladolid vs. Barcelona Live Stream: How to Watch, TV Channel, Start Time

Lionel Messi and Barcelona will visit José Zorrilla Stadium for a La Liga matchup against Real Valladolid on Saturday, July 11.

FC Barcelona (23-7-5) stands at second place in La Liga following a 1-0 victory over Espanyol on July 8. Meanwhile, Real Valladolid stands 37 points behind Barcelona in the standings with an 8-15-12 record.

How to Watch:

Time: 1:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

While Barcelona continues to put pressure on Real Madrid atop the La Liga standings, the team's leading-scorer, Messi, has reportedly called off his contract renewal talks would like to leave the club when his deal ends in June 2021, according to Spanish radio network Cadena Ser. The captain is reportedly fed up with the issues surrounding the club.

Messi, 33, has recorded 22 goals for Barcelona this season, leading Luis Suárez (15) and Antoine Griezmann (9).

Meanwhile, Real Valladolid has been led by Sergi Guardiola and Enes Ünal, who have recorded six goals apiece. The team has a 4-10-3 record at home, compared to 4-5-9 while away.

La Liga resumed its season in June following a halt due to the coronavirus. The league's season is expected to be finished by July 19 as Real Madrid and Barcelona continue to vie for the title.

Barcelona has won four of the last five La Liga titles, 26 total, while Real Madrid won most recently in the 2016-17 season and holds the all-time title record (33).