Real Madrid will have a chance to clinch the La Liga title when it faces Villarreal at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on Thursday, July 16.

Villarreal enters the match ranked No. 5 in La Liga with a 17-6-13 record, while Real Madrid (25-8-3) stands four points ahead of Barcelona atop the standings. A victory would mark Real Madrid's 34th La Liga title, the most in league history.

How to Watch:

Time: 2:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports en Espanol

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV.

Barcelona has won four of the last five La Liga titles, with Real Madrid's latest dating back to the 2016-17 season. Real Madrid can also clinch the title if Barcelona suffers a loss to Osasuna on Thursday.

Karim Benzema is leading Real Madrid in scoring this season, registering 19 goals, eight assists and four penalty kicks made entering Thursday's match. Following Benzema is Sergio Ramos, who has recorded 10 goals and six penalty kicks made.

Meanwhile, Villarreal has been led by Gerard Moreno, who has registered 16 goals, five assists and one penalty kick made, in addition to Santi Cazorla, who has recorded 11 goals, eight assists and eight penalty kicks made.

Real Madrid issued a public statement on Tuesday urging fans not to gather to celebrate any potential title considering the coronavirus concerns that still persist in Spain and its capital city. The request comes after Liverpool fans flocked to Anfield after the club won its first English title in 30 years in June, drawing the ire of the club and local law enforcement.