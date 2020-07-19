The FA Cup semifinals wrap up Sunday when Premier League heavyweights Manchester United and Chelsea face off at Wembley.

N'Golo Kante will be out of Chelsea's lineup for the fourth straight game after he sustained a hamstring injury on July 4. The Frenchman's absence was felt by the club in their 3–0 loss to Sheffield United last week.

Chelsea enters Sunday's match with two extra days of rest after facing Norwich on Tuesday. United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer questioned why the London side was given the extra time ahead of the semifinal, while his club played Crystal Palace on Thursday. Despite the schedule differences, he's confident his players will hold up just fine.

"It's not going to be a problem and a concern for us but 24 hours, 48 hours is a big difference at this time [of the season] so we've not been handed four Aces, to put it that way, for the last two weeks," Solskjaer said.

United hasn't struggled with their packed schedule since the restart, remaining unbeaten in their seven games. The club has also won all three meetings with Chelsea this season.

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Chelsea:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Live Stream: You can stream the match on ESPN+.