MLS has successfully navigated through the group stage of its return-to-play tournament, with the knockout bracket set following the conclusion of Thursday night's games.

The LA Galaxy's last-gasp draw vs. Houston ensured both teams would not go through, while Portland's draw vs. LAFC allowed the Timbers to claim the top spot in the group. That looks to be a significant development, as the Timbers avoided a date with rival and reigning MLS Cup winner Seattle in the round of 16 and instead will face upstart FC Cincinnati.

With the dust settled on the group stage, the 16 surviving teams have their marching orders for the elimination rounds, where the winner will earn automatic entry into the 2021 Concacaf Champions League. Whereas the group games counted toward the regular-season standings, the only competitive implications from the round of 16, quarterfinals and semifinals are them being a means to an end to reach the CCL.

The clubs advancing were:

GROUP WINNERS - Orlando City, San Jose Earthquakes, Toronto FC, Sporting Kansas City, Columbus Crew and Portland Timbers

GROUP RUNNERS-UP - Philadelphia Union, Seattle Sounders, New England Revolution, Minnesota United, FC Cincinnati, LAFC

THIRD-PLACE FINISHERS - NYCFC, Vancouver Whitecaps, Montreal Impact, Real Salt Lake

That means the clubs not advancing to the knockout stage and joining FC Dallas and Nashville SC, who had to withdraw prior to the competition due to an abundance of positive coronavirus tests, are: Inter Miami, Chicago Fire, D.C. United, Colorado Rapids, New York Red Bulls, Atlanta United, Houston Dynamo, LA Galaxy. That group accounts for a combined 14 of MLS's 24 championships.

Here is the bracket for the knockout stage:

The round of 16 will be played over four consecutive days starting Saturday, with doubleheaders of single-elimination matches on each day. The schedule is as follows (all times Eastern):

JULY 25

Orlando City vs. Montreal Impact, 8 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPN Deportes)

Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPN Deportes)

JULY 26

Toronto FC vs. NYCFC, 8:30 p.m. (FS1)

Sporting Kansas City vs. Vancouver Whitecaps, 11 p.m. (FS1/TUDN)

JULY 27

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Real Salt Lake, 8:30 p.m. (FS1)

Seattle Sounders vs. LAFC, 11 p.m. (FS1/TUDN)

JULY 28

Columbus Crew vs. Minnesota United, 8 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN Deportes)

Portland Timbers vs. FC Cincinnati, 10:30 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN Deportes)