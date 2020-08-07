Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic may miss the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season because of a recent hamstring injury, manager Frank Lampard said Friday.

The 21-year-old American had been in excellent form since the Premier League resumed play, but he limped off during the second half of last week's FA Cup final loss to Arsenal. A subsequent MRI reveal damage that Lampard said could take around six weeks to heal.

The 2020-21 Premier League campaign is set to begin on Sept. 12.

"With Pulisic, it's touch and go for the start of the season. We have to treat it right. He has been fantastic although had a couple of these injuries this season," Lampard said, according to ESPN.

"In the big scheme when Pulisic reflects on the first season, I think his improvement levels coming here, when you think of his goals and assists being the best of his career in the first year in the Premier League, from where he was at the start and how he was playing in restart he should be very happy because that is down to his work...We will get him fit and ready. If he misses the first part of the season, the first one or two games, then we will have a firing Christian hungry for restart."

Pulisic scored nine goals and recorded four assists during his debut Premier League campaign after joining Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund. He helped Chelsea finish fourth in the league this season, securing qualification for next season's UEFA Champions League.

Earlier this week, he was named one of the eight finalists for the inaugural TAG Heuer Young Player of the Season award.