Blaise Matuidi once teamed with David Beckham at PSG. Now it appears as if he'll be playing for the MLS club the English icon owns.

Matuidi, a 2018 World Cup winner and veteran French midfielder, is reportedly headed to Inter Miami, according to Sky Sports' Fabrizio Romano. The 33-year-old Matuidi still has a year to run on his Juventus contract, but according to Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri, Juventus is not demanding a transfer fee and will welcome Matuidi's wages coming off the books. Presuming he joins Inter Miami as a Designated Player, that would give the club its full allotment of three, following Matias Pellegrini and Rodolfo Pizarro.

Matuidi made 35 appearances (23 starts) for Juventus is in Serie A this season, though he was an unused substitute for the club's 2-1 win over Lyon in the Champions League on Friday, which ultimately sealed its elimination after a 2-2 aggregate draw for which Lyon held the away-goal tiebreaker in the round of 16.

Matuidi has spent the last three seasons with Juventus, winning Serie A each year, after a lengthy run in France with PSG, Saint-Etienne and Troyes. He has 84 caps with the France national team, representing Les Bleus at the last two World Cups–and starting the final in 2018, when France won its first title in 20 years.

If the move gets pushed over the finish line, he'll bring some clout and credibility to a midfield that is in need of it. Inter Miami is the first club in MLS history to lose its first five games in existence, and it was bounced from the MLS Is Back tournament in Orlando with three 1-0 defeats to Orlando City, the Philadelphia Union and NYCFC.