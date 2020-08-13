RB Leipzig and Atletico Madrid will face off Thursday afternoon in the Champions League quarterfinals, the second of the matches taking place in Lisbon, Portugal, in UEFA's revamped conclusion to the competition. The winner will advance to the semifinals to face PSG, who completed a late comeback to beat Atalanta, 2-1.

Earlier this week, two members of Atletico Madrid's group set to travel to the match tested positive for COVID-19. The positive tests marked the first coronavirus-related setback among either club. Atletico said in a statement Monday that Angel Correa and Sime Vrsaljko tested positive over the weekend, and while both won't be available for the match, the rest of the squad was able to make the trip.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN USA and UniMás

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch via CBS All Access.

This marks Leipzig's first appearance in the Champions League quarterfinals and the club's first competitive meeting with Atletico Madrid. Both clubs finished third in their respective domestic leagues. Atletico Madrid may have struggled in La Liga at times, but it has again shown its strength on the Champions League stage, where it has reached the final twice in the last six years. It also reached the semifinals in 2017. The club ousted defending champion Liverpool in the round of 16 to advance, putting the competition on notice that it's ready for another deep run.

Leipzig advanced to this stage after winning Group G and later defeating Tottenham in the round of 16. It will be playing without leading scorer Timo Werner, who completed his transfer to Chelsea and departed the club after the Bundesliga season ended. Leipzig does feature American midfield rising star Tyler Adams, who will be seeking to help his side reach a first European semifinal.