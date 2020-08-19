Bayern Munich and Lyon will meet Wednesday for a spot in Sunday's Champions League final against PSG.

The two sides will face off in the semifinal at Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal, behind closed doors.

Lyon looks to take down another European heavyweight and set up an all-French final against PSG, which handled RB Leipzig with ease by winning 3-0 in the other semifinal on Tuesday. On its way to the semifinal, Lyon already slid past Juventus over two legs in the last-16 and upset Manchester City in a shocking quarterfinal victory. Maxwel Cornet opened the quarterfinal scoring with a goal in the 24th minute, but City eventually answered with a 69th-minute equalizer from Kevin De Bruyne. However, a determined Lyon pulled off the stunning win thanks to substitute Moussa Dembele's two goals in the game's final 11 minutes.

Rudi Garcia's side will face its biggest challenge yet in Bayern, which remains unbeaten in 24 competitive matches in 2020 and has lost only once since Hansi Flick took over as manager.

The Bavarians kept their hot streak alive by trouncing Barcelona, 8–2, to reach the semifinal. With the high-scoring affair, Bayern broke the record for most goals through the first nine games of a Champions League campaign (39).

Star striker Robert Lewandowski has managed to find the back of the net in all eight of his Champions League appearances this season, tallying 14 goals in that time to lead the competition. His goal against Barcelona marked the fifth time a player has scored in eight straight games in European Cup history–Cristiano Ronaldo did it twice (eight goals in 2014 and 11 in 2018), Ruud van Nistelrooy once (nine in 2003) and Luis Aragones once (eight in 1970).