Megan Rapinoe Opts Out of NWSL Fall Series

Francisco Seco/AP/Shutterstock

OL Reign midfielder Megan Rapinoe announced that she will not participate in the National Women's Soccer League fall series next month, the team announced.

No specific reason was given for Rapinoe's decision to skip the tournament. She also did not play in June's NWSL Challenge Cup tournament in June.

The OL Reign unveiled its roster of 32 players set to participate in the September tournament.

The fall series is the second tournament held by the NWSL after the coronavirus pandemic shut down any regular season hopes. The Houston Dash won the Challenge Cup final over the Chicago Red Stars in July. The fall tournament will have nine teams divided into three regional pods with four games played by each team in a span of seven weeks, the league announced earlier this week.