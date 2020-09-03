The 2020-21 UEFA Nations League campaign kicks off Thursday, featuring a matchup between two of the last three World Cup winners, Germany and Spain.

The two clubs will meet in a League A, Group 4 match in Stuttgart in the second edition of UEFA's newest national team competition. It will mark both Germany and Spain's first games in 2020 following the coronavirus-induced hiatus around soccer.

How to Watch:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2, TUDN USA and UniMás

You can also view it via WatchESPN.

UEFA debuted the Nations League last year, with Portugal winning the first title on home turf. Following the event's popularity, organizers look to build on its success in 2020-21. After the draw took place in early March, it's finally time for the group stage matches to start Thursday and continue during October and November. The finals will be played in 2021.

Germany struggled in the first edition of the Nations League and were relegated from League A to League B last year. However, Joachim Low's side will retain their spot this year after UEFA tweaked the format and increased the number of nations in League A from 12 to 16.

Spain had a mediocre first Nations League outing and finished as runners-up in Group A4 of the competition.

Thursday's match will be both Germany and Spain's first games in 2020 after missing several due to soccer's coronavirus-induced hiatus. However, their players have seen plenty of action on the pitch in their respective leagues once the sport resumed this summer.

The two sides last faced off in a 2018 international friendly in Dusseldorf that ended in a 1-1 draw.