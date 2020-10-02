Liverpool midfielder Sadio Mané has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in self-isolation, the club announced Friday. Mane has exhibited mild symptoms and is in "good health overall."

The announcement comes days after recent transfer Thiago Alcantara also tested positive for the virus. Alcantara missed the team's game on Monday against Arsenal. Team doctor Jim Moxon said it was Alcantara's choice to publicly reveal his positive test result.

Mané has scored 40 goals in Premier League competitions over the past two seasons. He's scored three times in three league competitions so far this season. The Premier League required self-isolation time is 10 days, meaning he'll miss at least Sunday's match against Aston Villa. The club's next fixture is on Oct. 17 against crosstown rival Everton.