Manchester United and Tottenham will meet in a Premier League showdown at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Both teams sit in the middle of the table and could use three points to give them an early-season boost.

How to Watch:

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Network and Telemundo

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view the game via NBCSports.com.

Manchester United has split their Premier League games to start the season. The Reds fell 3–1 to Crystal Palace in its opener before defeating Brighton 3–2 last weekend. The two clubs met four days later at the Carabao Cup, where United cruised to a 3–0 victory to book a spot in the quarterfinals.

Harry Maguire suffered a minor ankle injury during Wednesday's match, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said his captain is available to play against the Spurs.

Solskjaer admitted that the Reds aren't quite in top form following their extended break at the end of last season and their strong Europa League run.

"Players are getting fitter, sharper, stronger, even though we're a few games behind in that respect we hope to see improvement and need to, especially from the league games," he said.

Tottenham has gone 1–1–1 through three league matches but had a frustrating 1–1 draw against Newcastle last weekend after a controversial VAR penalty.

The Spurs didn't let it keep them down, as they beat Chelsea on penalty kicks in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday and then trounced Maccabi Haifa 4–2 on Thursday in Europa League action.