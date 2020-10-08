England and Wales will battle in a friendly at Wembley Stadium on Thursday.

Both sides have dealt with plenty of roster news in recent days.

The Three Lions will be without Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho after they broke COVID-19 rules to celebrate Abraham's birthday on Saturday. Footage circulated on social media of the three players attending the surprise party at Abraham's house with his family and friends in attendance. The party breached the "rule of six" established by British prime minister Boris Johnson that forbids gatherings of more than six people to help contain the spread of the virus.

Manager Gareth Southgate also left Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood out for three more matches after they were caught breaking the team's bubble rules in Iceland last month. However, captain Harry Maguire was recalled to the squad last Thursday after being dropped from last month’s matches following his arrest in Greece.

Following Thursday's friendly, England will also face Belgium and Denmark at Wembley Stadium in Nations League clashes.

Despite England's list of absent players, the Three Lions will still present a challenge for Wales.

The Dragons will also be missing star power with Gareth Bale left out of the friendly. The forward injured his knee on international duty last month and is continuing his rehab.

Aaron Ramsey is unable to join the squad after his club Juventus put their players in a bubble following two non-playing staff members of testing positive for COVID-19. Wales hopes Ramsey can rejoin the club for its upcoming Nations League matches against Ireland and Bulgaria.