Real Salt Lake's Samuel Johnson has been suspended from participating in team activities after hosting a house party on Oct. 4, according to KSL Sports' Tom Hackett.

Johnson reportedly hosted a party with roughly 100 people on Oct. 4, per Hackett. A man was shot in the shoulder at the party, and he suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Real Salt Lake confirmed Johnson's suspension on Monday.

"The team and League are aware of the incident and are currently conducting an investigation. In accordance with health and safety protocols, the player is prohibited from engaging in any team-related activity," the club said in a statement. "We will have no further comment until the conclusion of the League’s investigation.”

Johnson signed a two-year deal with Real Salt Lake in February 2017. He's scored 10 goals in 30 appearances.