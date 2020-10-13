Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for COVID-19, the Portuguese Federation announced Tuesday.

The federation said Ronaldo "is doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation."

Following the positive test, the remaining players on Portugal's national team were tested Tuesday morning and all of the results came back negative. The team will still head to Fernando Santos to train Tuesday afternoon ahead of its Nations League match against Sweden on Tuesday. Ronaldo will not join the team for the match.

Portugal and Sweden's Group C match is scheduled to take place Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. ET at José Alvalade Stadium.

The 35-year-old Ronaldo has been spending lots of time with his teammates leading up to their Nations League match, which followed a friendly vs. Spain and Nations League match vs. France in the ongoing October international window. On Monday, he posted a photo of the group sharing a meal together in close quarters.

Ronaldo is the latest high-profile soccer star to test positive during the coronavirus pandemic. Others include Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria.

With the Champions League group stage beginning next week, Ronaldo's positive tests could put his availability for Juventus's first group match against Dynamo Kiev in jeopardy. Depending on his recovery and other protocols, he could miss Juventus's matchup vs. Lionel Messi's Barcelona on Oct. 28, too.