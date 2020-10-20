Morata Double Fires Ronaldo-Less Juventus to UCL-Opening Win

Juventus vs Dynamo Kiev video: Morata scores two in UCL - Sports Illustrated
SI.com
SOCCER
SCHEDULESTANDINGSSCORESDUGOUT
Search

Morata Double Fires Ronaldo-Less Juventus to Champions League-Opening Win

Author:
Publish date:

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — No Cristiano Ronaldo, no problem for Juventus as Álvaro Morata scored twice to help the Bianconeri win 2-0 at Dynamo Kyiv in their opening Champions League match on Tuesday.

Both goals came in the second half.

Ronaldo was out of the match after testing positive for the coronavirus last week. Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie also had the virus.

Barcelona was playing later against Ferencváros in the other Group G match.

The coronavirus pandemic meant most of the Champions League matches were being played without fans, or only a limited amount. But there were around 20,000 spectators allowed into the match in Kyiv.

It was new Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo’s first Champions League match in charge.

Pirlo almost saw his side take an early lead but Federico Chiesa’s angled drive was turned away by Heorhiy Bushchan. The Dynamo goalkeeper almost gifted Juventus the lead seconds later as he flapped at a corner which bounced off Giorgio Chillieni’s head and flew inches wide of the post.

Chiellini had to come off shortly after, in the 19th minute, as the Juventus defender appeared to have a thigh strain.

Juventus almost scored a spectacular opener in the 34th when Aaron Ramsey put in a cross from the left but Bushchan pulled off a fantastic save to keep out Dejan Kulusevski’s back-heeled flick.

The Bianconeri finally broke the deadlock in the first minute of the second half. Ramsey back-heeled a cross to Kulusevski, whose effort was blocked by Bushchan, but Morata fired in the rebound.

Morata, who rejoined Juventus on loan from Atlético Madrid last month, doubled his tally six minutes from time. The Juventus forward headed in a cross from Juan Cuadrado.

YOU MAY LIKE

ukraine-uefa-executive-committee-ceferin-5b8f9cc7ac7567b75200001c.jpg
Play
Soccer

UEFA Denounces FIFA-Linked European Super League Proposal

An 18-team annual European Premier League would directly challenge UEFA and potentially undermine its Champions League.

10_20_20_TST:SI
Play
Video

Three Stories Shaping Sports and Business - October 20th

It's Tua time for the Miami Dolphins, Moderna says their vaccine could see approval by December, and NFL Sunday Night Football ratings continue to struggle. These are three stories shaping sports and business for October 20th, brought to you by Robin Lundberg of Sports ...read more

  • 19 minutes ago
Rashford-PSG-Man-United
Play
Soccer

Man United Reverts to Successful Script, PSG to Its Old Ways in UCL Opener

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer went with a similar tactical approach to one that worked in Paris in 2019, while a familiar hero dealt a disappointing PSG a dose of defeat.

Michigan Stadium sits empty
Play
College Football

Stay-at-Home Order Won't Impact U-M Football Team

Michigan athletics can continue operating despite local health officials issuing a two-week stay-in-place order for the university's undergraduate students.

Cech-Chelsea-Champions-League
Play
Soccer

Chelsea Tabs Retired Cech as Emergency GK on UCL Roster

Petr Cech is a last-resort option for Chelsea as "a precautionary step due to the unprecedented conditions currently caused by the COVID-19 crisis."

watch-world-series-game-1-dodgers-rays
Play
MLB

World Series Game 1: How to Watch Dodgers vs. Rays

The two best teams in baseball will meet on Tuesday night when the Dodgers take on the Rays in Game 1 of the World Series.

john-wall-washington-wizards
NBA

Wall Plays Spades, Gets Distracted During ESPN Interview

Wall appeared on ESPN's program 'Monday Tailgate' as he discussed his Dallas Cowboys fandom.

Morata-Juventus-Champions-League
Play
Soccer

Morata Double Fires Ronaldo-Less Juventus to UCL-Opening Win

Juventus topped Dynamo Kiev thanks to two goals from the Spanish striker.