How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Atletico Madrid

Bayern Munich vs. Atletico Madrid Live Stream: Watch Champions League Online, TV, Time

Bayern Munich will kick off its UEFA Champions League title defense by hosting Atletico Madrid in their group stage opener on Wednesday.

The match at Allianz Arena stadium in Munich is slated for 3 p.m. ET.

Bayern Munich is seeking its second straight Champions League title in 2020-21. The Bundesliga power won every single one of its matches in last season's competition, beating PSG in the final in Portugal to secure the club's sixth European title and first since 2013.

Atletico Madrid has never won the Champions League, but it has reached two recent finals, falling to city rival Real Madrid in both 2014 and 2016.

How to Watch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN, UniMas

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via CBS All Access.

Both clubs will be missing key players for this match. Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry is out after testing positive for the coronavirus, while Atletico Madrid veteran forward Diego Costa is out with an injury.

Champions League final hero Kingsley Coman or summer signing Douglas Costa could slot in on the wing in Gnabry's place for Hansi Flick's side, while new arrival Luis Suarez and rising Portuguese star Joao Felix should man the attack for Diego Simeone's Atleti.

The two teams are in a group with RB Salzburg and Lokomotiv Moscow, and they'll be favored to go through to the knockout stage regardless of the outcome of Wednesday's matchup.

