Shakhtar stuns Real Madrid, 3-2, in Champions League (VIDEO) - Sports Illustrated
SI.com
SOCCER
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Depleted Shakhtar Donetsk Stuns Real Madrid in Champions League

Author:
Publish date:

MADRID (AP) — A Shakhtar Donetsk team depleted by coronavirus cases handed Real Madrid a 3-2 home loss in Group B of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Playing with only a few regular starters, Shakhtar took advantage of counterattacks to open up a 3-0 first-half lead, and then held on after Madrid pulled closer with two goals shortly after the break in an empty Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium.

Madrid thought it had equalized in injury time through Federico Valverde, but the goal was disallowed for offside after video review.

The Ukrainian side opened the scoring through Tetê in the 29th minute and added to the lead with an own-goal by Madrid defender Raphael Varane in the 33rd. Manor Solomon then added the third in the 42nd.

Madrid fought back with a long-range shot by Luka Modric in the 54th and a goal by Vinícius Júnior in the 59th, seconds after he came on as a substitute.

Inter Milan hosted Borussia Mönchengladbach in the other Group B match later Wednesday.

Shakhtar arrived in Spain without several key players who were not fully fit after going into isolation because of positive COVID-19 tests. Seven regular starters and a couple of first-choice substitutes were absent, and coach Luis Castro had to call up seven players from the “B” team.

YOU MAY LIKE

Zidane-Shakhtar
Play
Soccer

Depleted Shakhtar Stuns Real Madrid in Champions League

The depleted Ukrainian side went to the Spanish capital and emerged with a 3-2 victory to open group play.

stan-van-gundy-pelicans
Play
NBA

Pelicans Hire Stan Van Gundy as Head Coach

Van Gundy most recently coached the Pistons from 2014-18, posting a 152–176 record.

dany-garcia-xfl-lead
Play
NFL

Dany Garcia Has Big Plans for the XFL

After Dany Garcia and ex-husband Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson purchased the bankrupt XFL in August, Garcia became the first woman to own a professional sports league. As an XFL return in 2021 nears, Garcia is ready for the challenge ahead.

Mike McCarthy's first season with the Cowboys has not gone according to plan.
Play
NFL

Mailbag: Mike McCarthy's Issues in Dallas; A Look at the Jets' Future

Answering your questions about the Bears' hot start, the Cowboys' issues, what the Jets should do to rebuild (read: draft Trevor Lawrence), and more.

odell-beckham-jr
Extra Mustard

Odell Beckham: COVID-19 'Don't Want No Parts of Me'

Beckham was sent home during practice last week as a precautionary measure after showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Tennessee Titans' season is on pause after multiple positive COVID-19 tests and players practicing in violation of the NFL's health and safety rules during the coronavirus pandemic.
Play
NFL

NFL Contingency Plans include Possibility of Delaying Super Bowl LV

Green Bay Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy said the NFL could possibly move Super Bowl LV to March 2021 due to COVID-19.

Bradley Beal dribbling
Play
Video

Bradley Beal or Jrue Holiday: Which Player is the Better NBA Trade Target?

Bradley Beal is perhaps the biggest name who could be available on the NBA trade market, though he has indicated his desire to remain with the Washington Wizards. So, could someone like Jrue Holiday of the New Orleans Pelicans actually be a better trade target for a team like the ...read more

  • 56 minutes ago
salah
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Ajax vs. Liverpool

Find out how to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Ajax and Liverpool on Wednesday, Oct. 21.