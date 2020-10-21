How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

Real Madrid and Shakhtar Donetsk open play in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday in the Spanish capital, when they meet at the Bernabeu stadium.

Real Madrid is the most successful club in the history of the competition, with 13 titles to its name, and it's won four of the last seven–including three straight under manager Zinedine Zidane from 2016-2018.

Inter Milan and Borussia Monchengladbach are the other clubs in the group.

How to watch:

Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN, UniMas

Live Stream: You can watch the match live on fuboTV or CBS All Access.

Real Madrid is coming off a surprise 1-0 home defeat to Cadiz in La Liga and will be looking to bounce back against a Shakhtar Donetsk team that is the highest-scoring side in Ukraine's top flight through six games (15 goals). If caught looking ahead to this weekend's Clasico vs. rival Barcelona, Real Madrid could find itself in an unusual fight to go through to the knockout stage.

Real Madrid is expected to be without the services of captain Sergio Ramos, who is injured. Eder Militao is likely to step in to partner with Raphael Varane in the heart of the defense. Eden Hazard remains out injured, with the Belgian yet to find his footing consistently in the Spanish capital, while midfielder Martin Odegaard is also said to be unavailable for selection.

Shakhtar Donetsk could also be shorthanded, with star forward Junior Moraes recently testing positive for the coronavirus while on international duty.