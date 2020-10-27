Manchester City will continue the hunt for the club's first Champions League crown on Tuesday as it faces Marseille at the Stade Velodrome in France.

Man City tops its group after a 3-1 win over Porto to open play in the competition last week, while Marseille lost a heartbreaking match to Olympiakos, conceding a goal in stoppage time to fall, 1-0.

How to Watch:

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: None in USA

Manchester City has not been able to replicate its domestic success in the Champions League thus far under Pep Guardiola, whose squad has lost in the quarterfinals of the Champions League in each of the last three seasons. Its best finish under Guardiola came in a semifinal loss to Real Madrid in 2016.

It arguably had its best chance to win it all this past summer, when it faced another French club, Lyon, in the quarterfinals, only to stumble in defeat. The club has gotten off to an uneven start in Premier League play this season, most recently being held to a draw by West Ham. Its 2-1-2 start is good for 13th in the league, though it's only five points off the pace at the top of the table in a congested league.

Marseille, coached by Andre Villas-Boas currently sits fourth in Ligue 1, three points behind the co-leaders PSG and Lille.