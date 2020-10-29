The top two sides after one round in the UEFA Europa League's Group J go head-to-head as Antwerp hosts Tottenham in Belgium on Thursday.

Tottenham tops the group after a 3-0 win over Austria's LASK last week, while Antwerp edged Ludogorets, 2-1, to secure its three points.

Antwerp XI: Butez; Seck, Gelin, De Laet; Miyoshi, Haroun, Hongla, Juklerod; Gerkens, Mbokani, Refaelov

Tottenham XI: Lloris; Aurier, Sánchez, Davies, Reguilón; Lo Celso, Winks; Bergwijn, Dele Alli, Bale; Carlos Vinicius

Gareth Bale is expected to get a full runout for Tottenham, as he continues to build full match fitness after recovering from an injury. He started and played 62 minutes in last week's Europa League opener, in which goals from Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min sandwiched an own goal.

It remains to be seen how many starters manager Jose Mourinho uses for this match, with Premier League schedule congestion a hot-button issue for coaches around the league. Mourinho does have the Premier League's top scorer (Son) and assister (Harry Kane) at his disposal. The match marks a homecoming for Spurs defender Toby Alderweireld, who hails from the Belgian city.

Antwerp, which sits atop the Belgian top flight through 10 games, won its Europa League opener by coming from behind after trailing 1-0 in Bulgaria. Pieter Gerkens and Lior Refaelov scored the goals.

The club is otherwise led by veteran striker Dieumerci Mbokani, who leads the club with four goals this season. Antwerp is unbeaten in its last seven matches in all competitions and has won its last five.