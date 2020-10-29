How to Watch Arsenal vs. Dundalk

SI.com
SOCCER
Arsenal vs. Dundalk Live Stream: Watch Europa League Online, TV Channel, Time

Arsenal will look to make it two wins in two games in the UEFA Europa League when it welcomes Dundalk to the Emirates on Thursday.

Arsenal edged Rapid Vienna in the group opener last week, with goals from David Luiz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang four minutes apart sparking the Gunners from behind in the 2-1 win.

Dundalk, meanwhile, began Group B play with a 2-1 defeat to Norwegian side Molde and aims to avoid digging itself into an early hole.

How to watch:

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also view it via CBS All Access.

Arsenal enters the match coming off a 1-0 loss to Leicester City in Premier League play. Mikel Arteta's side has taken great strides since he became manager, but the results have been inconsistent. Arsenal currently sits in 11th in England, tied on points with Chelsea in an atypical start to the season in the top flight.

Dundalk, which employs American forward Josh Gatt, sits third in the League of Ireland Premier Division. It's lost two straight in all competitions, including the defeat to Molde in which it led after Sean Murray's goal 35 minutes in only to concede twice in the second half.

Arteta won't be overlooking his opponent, despite the clear disparity between the two sides.

"I've heard some really positive things about Dundalk. What I've seen is a really determined coach, how united they are, they are really well organized and they fight really hard," he said in his prematch comments. "They will come here with an incredible passion. They are the underdogs. That will give them a lot of energy and I expect them at full gas trying to beat us here."

